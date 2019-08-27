The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Russia violated the rights of Sergei Magnitsky, an auditor who was charged with tax evasion while investigating state corruption.

Magnitsky died in pre-trail detention in Moscow in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment and health problems. His death gained international attention and highlighted Russian human rights abuses, leading the United States and other countries to pass "Magnitsky Acts" targeting Russians accused of rights abuses.

In a judgment, the Strasbourg-based court ruled Magnitsky's detention under poor conditions amounted to ill-treatment and that Russia had violated his right to life.

"The Court found in particular that the medical care given to Mr. Magnitskiy in prison had been inadequate and had led to his death and that the subsequent investigation had been lacking. He had also been held in over-crowded conditions and had been ill-treated shortly before dying," the ECHR said.

In addition, the court said Russia had violated the auditor's right to liberty and security due to his almost year in detention and that he was further denied a right to a fair trial during posthumous proceedings and conviction for tax evasion.

"The authorities had had reasonable grounds to suspect Mr Magnitskiy of being involved in tax evasion," the court said, noting that the "enquiry into alleged tax evasion which had led to Mr Magnitskiy’s arrest had begun long before he had complained of fraud by officials."

But that suspicion did not justify his imprisonment for more than a year and "the authorities had not provided sufficient reasons for keeping him detained for such a long period of time," the seven judges said.

Magnitsky had been working for the hedge fund Hermitage Capital when he alleged he had uncovered a $230 million tax fraud scheme by Russian officials.

Run by British financier Bill Browder, Hermitage Capital specialized in exposing corruption at companies it held in an attempt to improve management and reduce the negative impact of graft on the share price. As a first mover into Russia, it was also able to buy assets on the cheap in the 1990s and early 2000s.

More to come...