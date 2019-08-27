TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), said the government is responding to protesters’ demands but refuses to accept them, on Tuesday (Aug. 27), the Stand News reports.

Lam repeated that the government has already “postponed” the proposed extradition bill and fails to see why she should meet further demands because of the pressure of protests. When asked whether she would resign, Lam said she would remain, resolve the problems and continue as a “responsible chief executive.”

Having rejected the demand to establish “an independent investigation committee,” Lam said the police had not pressured her to do so. She believed the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) would adequately handle any cases of misconduct, including allegations of collusion with the triads.

Sing Tao Daily reported on Tuesday the government is considering declaring martial law, enabling the government to control the media, and allow the police to search houses without a court-issued warrant – instead of relying on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Lam did not comment on the report but said “the government is responsible to evaluate all possible lawful options to stop the riots.”

Lam claimed that protesters are “escalating the violence” through using “lethal weapons” against the police, making the citizens “panic.” She also commended the police for using the “least possible force” to protect themselves from assaults.

Lam went on to denounce “some aggressive protesters” who destroyed a smart lamp post that was found to contain the Bluetooth locator SPLD01, produced by TickTack Tech (上海三思路燈). According to the pro-democracy party Demosistō (香港眾志), the company is a supplier for the Skynet project (天網) – a mass surveillance camera system in China.