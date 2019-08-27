TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) of Taiwan has for the first time collaborated with Columbia University in New York to develop a mobile application that helps Syrian refugees in Turkey access health information.

The mHealth (mobile health) program, starting this month, is being implemented by the Center for Sustainable Development at the U.S. university. The effort demonstrates the willingness and capability of Taiwan to contribute to humanitarian causes, according to ICDF.

Turkey has become a haven for refugees from Syria since the country was plunged into a full-blown civil war in 2011. Approximately 56 million Syrian refugees have fled to nearby countries, with 36 million registered in Turkey.

Given that refugees are often deprived of adequate medical services, the 12-month program aims to aid those sheltering in Istanbul by boosting their accessibility to healthcare information.

The initiative will also involve promotional campaigns to raise awareness of the predicament facing refugees, through holding exhibitions, establishing websites, publishing studies, and more.