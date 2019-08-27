TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – PCB (printed circuit board) manufacturer Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. (定穎電子) in Taoyuan intends to lay off 420 employees, or 85 percent of its employees on Oct. 15, Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Tuesday (Aug. 27).

The company filed a report to Taoyuan City Government on Aug. 15 about the layoffs. Dynamic said it has 490 employees and those laid off will receive severance payments according to the relevant regulations, CNA reported.

Taoyuan Department of Labor also confirmed that Dynamic employs 132 Thai workers and there have been no back pay issues. The department added it would arrange for the affected migrant workers to transfer to other companies, temporarily settle, return to their countries if needed, and receive severance pay, according to the CNA report.

The labor department said it sent staff to visit the plant on Aug. 19, and will hold a meeting at the plant in the second half of September to explain unemployment benefits to those affected by the layoffs.

The department will also hold a recruitment meeting at Yang-Ming Sports Park's administration office in Taoyuan District on Oct. 23 to assist laid-off Dynamic workers find a job, the news outlet reported.

Dynamic was established in August 1988. It’s a PCB manufacturer headquartered in Guishan Industrial Park, according to the company website.