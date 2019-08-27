TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A research team in Japan has determined the concentration levels of α-Klotho in the blood are positively correlated to stress, which may make it an objective quantifier, NHK reports.

The research team led by Kaori Nakanishi, an associate professor at Osaka University, is looking into changes in the concentration levels of α-Klotho in blood when an individual feels stressed. The substance is believed to be related to arteriosclerosis, atrophic condition of the skin, and other aging syndromes.

The team collected blood samples from 100 males aged from 40 to 60. The result showed that concentration levels of α-Klotho for those who reported insomnia caused by stress are two to three times higher than those who reported otherwise.

Currently, the most common method for measuring stress levels is asking an individual directly through subjective questionnaires. The research result may shed light on an objective and quantified method for measuring stress levels, which would benefit medical and psychological research.

Nakanishi told NHK that many Japanese are unaware of their stress levels and the negative impact on their health. She said she hoped her research could contribute to making society healthier.