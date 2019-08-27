TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. trade delegation led by Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Aug. 27) where the two leaders reaffirmed economic and cultural ties between Taiwan and Mississippi, which are entering their 36th year.

In her remarks, Tsai welcomed the visitors to Taiwan and expressed hope that Taiwan and the U.S. will continue to deepen cooperation and bilateral exchanges in many areas. She also observed that Mississippi and Taiwan have a lot of potential for collaboration which are both implemented ambitious industrial innovation strategies across key industries.

Commenting on trade in agricultural products, President Tsai noted that a trade delegation from Taiwan is already planning a visit to Mississippi in September this year to further develop economic links. She thanks Governor Bryant for his willingness to welcome the delegation next month.

President Tsai also expressed gratitude to the people and state of Mississippi, which entered into a sister state relationship with Taiwan in 1983. The cities of Chiayi and Jackson, the Mississippi capital, also established sister city relations in the same year, reports Liberty Times.