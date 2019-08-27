  1. Home
South Korea issues travel warning for Hong Kong

The Level 1 Blue Alert was in response to police firing live ammunition over the weekend

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/27 15:05
Hong Kong policeman points a pistol at protesters (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a Level 1 Blue Alert for travel to Hong Kong after police fired live ammunition for the first time on Sunday (Aug. 25).

Amid the ongoing and increasingly violent protests, the South Korean government issued a Level 1 Blue Alert for Hong Kong, which took effect on Monday (Aug. 26). There are four levels in the South Korean travel alert system, which are Level 1 Blue Alert (risky), Level 2 Yellow Alert (travel not encouraged), Level 3 Red Alert (evacuation advisory), and Level 4 Black Alert (travel completely forbidden).

The ministry said in the notice that it may increase the alert level for Hong Kong. It also confirmed that a South Korean citizen was arrested by Hong Kong police near Mong Kok on Aug. 3.

In addition to tear gas rounds and rubber bullets, the Hong Kong police deployed water cannon trucks for the first time during the crackdowns on the Tsuen Wan, Kwai Fong, and Tsing Yi marches on Sunday. One police officer also fired a warning shot with live ammunition for the first time, after kicking a citizen who kneeled in front of him.
Hong Kong protests
South Korea
travel warning

