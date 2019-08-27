  1. Home
  2. World

G7 issues statement supporting Hong Kong autonomy

The statement calls on Beijing to uphold a 1984 agreement inked by Britain and China

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/27 14:34
Protests in Hong Kong (AP photo)

Protests in Hong Kong (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Leaders of the G7 summit taking place in France issued a statement on Monday (Aug. 26), affirming an agreement signed between China and Britain signed in 1984, and called for calm in protest-riddled Hong Kong.

The statement acknowledged the importance of the 1984 agreement, which supports the autonomous status of Hong Kong, while urging all parties to avoid violence, wrote CNA, citing the European Council. The document also addressed issues of trade, Iran, Libya, and Ukraine, reported Reuters.

As set forth by the Sino–British Joint Declaration, Hong Kong “shall enjoy a high degree of autonomy, except for foreign and defense affairs.”

Last month, Britain and the European Council appealed to Beijing to uphold the declaration on Hong Kong amid escalating violence. China’s foreign ministry responded by dismissing the calls and telling the U.K. to keep its hands out of China’ internal affairs, said Reuters.

According to CNA, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris John exchanged opinions on the heightened tensions in Hong Kong at a bilateral meeting on Aug. 25.

The G7 summit was held in Biarritz, southwest France, between Aug. 24-26. Attending the event were leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S., as well as European Council President Donald Tusk.
G7
Hong Kong
autonomy

RELATED ARTICLES

Democracy in Asia-Pacific depends on defense of Taiwan: commentator
Democracy in Asia-Pacific depends on defense of Taiwan: commentator
2019/08/26 11:44
Chinese in Chile urinate, harass Taiwan restaurant for backing Hong Kong
Chinese in Chile urinate, harass Taiwan restaurant for backing Hong Kong
2019/08/25 11:17
How the Hong Kong crisis could boost Taiwan’s economy
How the Hong Kong crisis could boost Taiwan’s economy
2019/08/24 18:16
Hong Kong protesters turn to Taiwan amid gas mask shortage
Hong Kong protesters turn to Taiwan amid gas mask shortage
2019/08/23 19:56
Canadian consulate suspends Hong Kong staffers' travel to China
Canadian consulate suspends Hong Kong staffers' travel to China
2019/08/23 16:43