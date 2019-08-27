TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Leaders of the G7 summit taking place in France issued a statement on Monday (Aug. 26), affirming an agreement signed between China and Britain signed in 1984, and called for calm in protest-riddled Hong Kong.

The statement acknowledged the importance of the 1984 agreement, which supports the autonomous status of Hong Kong, while urging all parties to avoid violence, wrote CNA, citing the European Council. The document also addressed issues of trade, Iran, Libya, and Ukraine, reported Reuters.

As set forth by the Sino–British Joint Declaration, Hong Kong “shall enjoy a high degree of autonomy, except for foreign and defense affairs.”

Last month, Britain and the European Council appealed to Beijing to uphold the declaration on Hong Kong amid escalating violence. China’s foreign ministry responded by dismissing the calls and telling the U.K. to keep its hands out of China’ internal affairs, said Reuters.

According to CNA, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris John exchanged opinions on the heightened tensions in Hong Kong at a bilateral meeting on Aug. 25.

The G7 summit was held in Biarritz, southwest France, between Aug. 24-26. Attending the event were leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S., as well as European Council President Donald Tusk.