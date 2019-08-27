TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) published an opinion piece titled, “Taiwan is not and has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China. U.N. must learn to understand that,” in Politiken, a Danish newspaper, on Monday (Aug. 26).

Wu noted the principle of inclusion is central to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations. Taiwan, however, has been excluded from all related activities “on the grounds of political interference.”

“The U.N.’s exclusion of Taiwan is a mistake and prevents us from sharing important experiences,” Wu said. He added that Taiwan is ready to share its success story on fighting poverty and contribute to the world community.

Wu said that Taiwan has reduced the percentage of low-income families to just 1.6 percent, attained 99.8 percent health insurance coverage, and reduced infant mortality to just 0.42 percent, greatly exceeding the SDGs. Wu also pointed out that Taiwan has been providing development assistance to partners in the Pacific Ocean, Latin America, and the Caribbean Sea.

Wu emphasized that Taiwan has never been part of China, and “only the democratically elected Taiwanese government can represent its 23 million inhabitants.” Nevertheless, the U.N. continues to “misunderstand and misinterpret the resolution to justify the wrongful exclusion or isolation of Taiwan.”

“The U.N. should follow its words with action and immediately take steps to rectify the exclusionary practice and open the door to Taiwan,” said Wu.