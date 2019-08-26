TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 International Folklore Festival of Tudingong (土地公國際民俗藝術節) will take place at Taoyuan Arts Plaza (桃園藝文廣場) from Sept. 7-8, and at Fu Ren Temple (福仁宮) in Daxi (大溪) on Sept. 7, Taoyuan Department of Tourism said on Monday (Aug. 26).

Taking place at Taoyuan Arts Plaza on Sept. 7, 5:15-6 p.m., will be a performance from the Awa Odori dance troupe, who hail from Japan’s Tokushima. This will be followed by Tendrum Art Percussion Group (十鼓擊樂團) and local folklore groups from 6- 7:30 p.m.

At Daxi, in the morning on Sept. 7, Awa Odori will also present a performance. On Sept. 8, at Taoyuan Arts Plaza, the Hands Percussion Malaysia will put on a spectacular show.

For more information, please refer to the event’s Facebook page.

(Taoyuan Department of Tourism photo)