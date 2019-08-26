  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taoyuan to host colorful Taiwan folklore festival

The Awa Odori dance troupe from Japan and Tendrum Art Percussion Group will take part in the event

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/26 21:33
(Taoyuan Department of Tourism photo)

(Taoyuan Department of Tourism photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 International Folklore Festival of Tudingong (土地公國際民俗藝術節) will take place at Taoyuan Arts Plaza (桃園藝文廣場) from Sept. 7-8, and at Fu Ren Temple (福仁宮) in Daxi (大溪) on Sept. 7, Taoyuan Department of Tourism said on Monday (Aug. 26).

Taking place at Taoyuan Arts Plaza on Sept. 7, 5:15-6 p.m., will be a performance from the Awa Odori dance troupe, who hail from Japan’s Tokushima. This will be followed by Tendrum Art Percussion Group (十鼓擊樂團) and local folklore groups from 6- 7:30 p.m.

At Daxi, in the morning on Sept. 7, Awa Odori will also present a performance. On Sept. 8, at Taoyuan Arts Plaza, the Hands Percussion Malaysia will put on a spectacular show.

For more information, please refer to the event’s Facebook page.

https://backendimage.taiwannews.com.tw/photos/2019/08/26/1566826342-5d63df66d7a47.jpg

(Taoyuan Department of Tourism photo)