Taoyuan (Taiwan News) — Maciej Gaca, Director General of the Polish Office in Taipei, visited the I-Mei Foods factory in Nankan (南崁), Taoyuan City, on Monday (Aug. 26), and wished the company great success in the future.

Having been in office for four years, he will leave at the end of August. Gaza visited the I-Mei Foods factory and laboratory to get a better idea of just how seriously it takes food safety.



I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (third left), with Director General of the Polish Office in Taipei Maciej Gaca (fourth left). (Taiwan News photo)

In his role as director general, Gaca has passed seven important agreements between Taiwan and Poland, such as: The Agreement of Legal Cooperation in Criminal Matters, Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Higher Education, and Memorandum of Understanding on Establishing a Consultation Mechanism in the Field of Agriculture.

I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (高志明) also had a pleasant chat with Gaza. Based on their mutual interest in Asian culture, particularly minority languages, they shared insights on international relations and the growing friendship between Taiwan and Poland.

Gaza wrote a message in the Nashi (納西族) language, one of China’s minority groups, blessing I-Mei Foods and wishing it further success in the future. Gaza also promised to keep an eye out on opportunities to work with I-Mei food company in the future.



Luis Ko and Maciej Gaca (Taiwan News photo)