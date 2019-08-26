  1. Home
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan

President Joko Widodo told a news conference Monday (August 26) the decision to choose the province on the Indonesian side of Borneo island.

By  Associated Press
2019/08/26 17:02

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) —Indonesia's president has announced that the country's capital will be moved from overcrowded, sinking and polluted Jakarta to East Kalimantan province.

President Joko Widodo told a news conference Monday (August 26) the decision to choose the province on the Indonesian side of Borneo island, which is shared with Malaysia and Brunei, has gone through in-depth studies.

He said the most ideal site for the new capital will be between Penajam Paser and Kutai Kertanegara districts.

Indonesia's decades-long discussion about building a new capital on Borneo inched forward in April when Widodo approved a plan for it to move from Jakarta on Java island, the nation's most populous.

Jakarta is a sprawling metropolis of 10 million people that swells to three times that number when counting those living in its greater metropolitan area.
