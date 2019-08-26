  1. Home
Taiwan hospital develops self-propelled cart with AI

Vehicle can carry instruments weighing up to 100 kg

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/26 16:29
Taiwan developed AI hand cart (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taichung Veterans General Hospital unveiled on Monday (Aug. 26) a self-propelled instrument cart it touts is capable of slashing 5,000 man-hours a year.

According to the hospital, the vehicle, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), is a successful collaboration with local robot manufacturers. It can reportedly transport up to 100 kilograms of equipment, allowing for more efficient surgery preparation and medical instrument management, wrote the Central News Agency.

An electronic device installed at the cart's base employs optical radar and ultrasonic sensors. No tracks are required for the wheels, and AI technologies ensure optimized route adjustment, automatic navigation, and obstacle avoidance, said the Taichung City medical institution.

The easy-to-operate smart device can be attached to existing instrument carts. It plays music as the carts move through the hallways of the hospital, alerting people for their own safety, said the report.
self-propelled
cart
AI
artificial intelligence

