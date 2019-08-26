Taipei (CNA) Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) earned his first ITTF World Tour men's singles title by defeating two German veterans in the semifinal and final at the 2019 ITTF World Tour Czech Open in Olomouc on Sunday.



Lin, 18, took the title with a comfortable 11-9, 11-5, 4-11, 11-5, 11-9 win over world No. 11 Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the final.



With that win, Lin earned US$21,000 in prize money and soared to new heights in his relatively short career.



In the three previous three encounters between Lin and Ovtcherov, the Taiwanese teenager won twice.



Earlier on Sunday in the semifinals, Lin defeated 38-year-old German legend Timo Boll, who has won the European championship seven times.



Lin began gaining international attention when he took the men's singles title at the T2 Diamond tournament in Malaysia last month.