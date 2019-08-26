Taiwan student goes missing in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese student from National Taipei University of Technology has reportedly gone missing after arriving at Auburn University in the U.S. state of Alabama to participate in a dual degree program, AL.com reported on Aug. 22.

Lai Chih-kai (賴致愷), a graduate student studying computer science and information engineering, arrived at Auburn University in the company of his father on July 24 and checked into one of the school’s dormitories, according to the Central News Agency. However, Lai did not show up for the first day of school on Aug. 19, prompting members of the Auburn Taiwanese Student Association to report him missing to local police on the same day.

Auburn police said they have found surveillance video footage of Lai in a restaurant on West Magnolia Avenue on Aug. 18. They believe he left the establishment on his own accord.

A Facebook post by Auburn University Campus Safety & Security says, “There is no indication of foul play at this point in the investigation.” The post also states that Lai last communicated with a family member on Saturday, Aug. 17.

"He is described as an Asian male, 5' 6" tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses. Anyone with information regarding Lai's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140,” the post read.