TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It is time for the U.S. to recognize China's endgame for what it is and throw its weight behind Taiwan, which will be next in China's cross hairs once Hong Kong is subdued, Matthew Continetti wrote in the Washington Free Beacon on Sunday (Aug. 25).

In an op-ed titled "Help Hong Kong by defending Taiwan," Continetti examined China's history of annexing neighboring regions which it has promised autonomy, only to break its word when convenient. He noted this troubling pattern began with China's guarantees of political and religious freedoms in the "Seventeen Point Agreement" it inked with Tibet in 1951, after which it implemented a campaign of suppression that continues to this day.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong is shaping up to be the next Tibet, according to the writer. With the protests against the puppet government in Hong Kong growing ever more desperate, Beijing is dropping the veneer of its "one country, two systems" framework.

This was promised to the semi-autonomous city before its 1997 handover. Hongkongers' understanding of this reality explains the protests, which "smack of both idealistic creativity and fatalistic desperation."

Continetti made the case for backing Hong Kong's protesters, both through moral support and imposing consequences in the event of a violent crackdown by Chinese forces. However, once the city is brought to heel, it is Taiwan that will bear the brunt of the next phase of Chairman Xi Jinping's consolidation of power, he observed, and the island must be supported in the interest of preserving democracy in the region.