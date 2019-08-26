TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Instrument Technology Research Center (ITRC) of Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Edgecross Consortium of Japan on Friday (Aug. 23), in a bid to advance the development of smart manufacturing.

Under the deal, ITRC, part of National Applied Research Laboratories, will work with Japan’s open-edge computing software platform to develop and promote smart manufacturing, reported Central News Agency.

They will make the most of shared resources and scale of economy to find solutions and boost the island’s efforts to upgrade intelligent machinery. It is vital for the country eyeing a pioneering role in an age characterized by the “fourth industrial revolution.”

With the introduction of the Edgecross platform, Taiwan’s research and development teams will be able to access, manage, analyze, and utilize data collected from production sites for smart equipment. The experimental results will serve as reference for industry players and help the development of competitive equipment.

ITRC was founded in 1974 and is “dedicated to fulfilling (the) goals of national technology policy and needs of industrial economic development,” according to the research center’s website.