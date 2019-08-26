TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A trade delegation led by Phil Bryant, the governor of Mississippi, is visiting Taiwan between Aug. 26 and 28 at the invitation of the government.

It is the first time the American politician has visited Taiwan. The trip aims to promote bilateral exchange in the industries of agriculture, biomedicine, machinery manufacturing, and cybersecurity.

During their sojourn on the island, the delegates will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The group of American officials is also scheduled to visit government institutions, including the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Council of Agriculture, and Taoyuan City Hall as well as attending industry seminars.

This year marks the 36th anniversary of the sister ties between Taiwan and Mississippi. Taiwan is the 10th largest trade partner of the southern U.S. state, and bilateral trade exceeded US$400 million in 2018.

Taiwan and Mississippi inked a driver’s license reciprocal agreement in 2014. Other exchanges include cooperation on tertiary education and talent recruitment.