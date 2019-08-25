TAIPEI (Taiwan) – Heavy rainfall in recent days has damaged parts in Taichung City’s Dakeng Scenic Area (大坑風景區), causing two trails to be closed for repair, Taipei City Government said on Sunday (Aug. 25), Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said on Sunday that Dakeng Scenic Area has a total of 12 trails, but the heavy rainfall in recent days has caused structural damage to Dakeng Trails No. 1 (0K+000~0K+300) and No. 3, both of which have been closed for repair, according to the CNA report.

Lin added that the repair to Trail No. 1 is expected to be done by the end of December, while the completion of the repair to Trail No. 3 is scheduled for the end of June next year.

The tourism and travel bureau reminded the public to avoid hiking on a rainy day as trails will become slippery after the rain. With regard to information about trail closure and updates on repair works, please refer to Taichung City Scenic Area Administration Office website (Chinese).