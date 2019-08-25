TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An eight-year-old boy from Yilan took his mother’s photo to the top of the highest mountain in Taiwan on Aug. 19 to fulfill a promise he made to his mother before she died of illness last year, Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Sunday (Aug. 25).

The boy, Zhou Ze-gang (鄒澤綱), has heard stories about mountaineering from his father, Zhou Pin-wei (鄒品為), who is a mountaineering enthusiast, CNA reported. Four years ago, when Zhou Ze-gang heard stories about Yushan, Taiwan’s highest mountain, from his mother, Chang Lan-qi (張嵐綺), he had hoped his mother would one day take him to the top of Yushan, the report said.

However, the boy’s mother told him, “I had surgery in my foot, and couldn’t go hiking. After you grow up and have an opportunity to climb Yushan, you take part of my memorabilia to the top of the mountain,” and the boy nodded to signify his agreement, according to the report.

Unfortunately, the boy’s mother died of illness last year, yet the boy has always remembered the promise he made to his mother and occasionally would ask his father, “Mommy has been in Heaven. Yushan is so high, and if I go to the top of the mountain, maybe I’ll be closer to Mommy,” the report said.

The boy’s father said on Sunday that he was very moved to hear what his son had to say, and decided to fulfill his son’s dream by beginning to train his son’s physical strength by hiking regular trails. The father and son participated in the drawing for climbing Yushan in early August. After they got the permit, the father and son took a photo of Chang Lan-qi with them and set out from Yilan on Aug. 17.

During the hike to the summit, the son once gotten sick on the high-altitude excursion, and his father advised him to give up the trip and come another time, according to the report. However, Zhou Ze-gang insisted on continuing the hike by saying, “No, I have to do what I promised Mommy.”

At 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, the father and son successfully reached the summit of Yushan Main Peak at 3,952 meters above sea level. Holding his mother’s photo, Zhou Ze-gang happily posed for photos at the summit.

“Mommy, here I come, closer to you in Heaven. How are you?”the boy said, according to CNA. “Will Mommy come to my dreams more often after I fulfilled the promise?”

The father said that scaling Yushan is indeed a challenge to an eight-year-old, but because of his love for his mother, his son held fast to his promise and successfully fulfilled it, according to the report. Even though his wife is gone, the love the family has for her has never gone away, he added.

In a Facebook post, the father thanked all the people who encouraged them during their hike to the summit, adding that he hoped his wife in Heaven would be able to see their son's endeavor and achievement.