TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator and Tainan County Magistrate Su Huan-chih (蘇煥智) founded the Taiwan Renewal Party Saturday (August 24).

He was just the latest in a series of politicians with a ‘green’ background to set up a new political party recently.

In his address Saturday, Su said the new party would propose reforms and renewal for Taiwan’s politics, economy, society, education and culture. He emphasized the importance of local government, which he experienced when he introduced numerous creative programs during his term as head of Tainan County, which later merged with Tainan City.

In the nine years since he left government office, problems like the greying of the population, the marginalization of the countryside and the gap between north and south only grew worse, Su said.

Even though the DPP now controlled a majority of the seats at the Legislative Yuan, the problems had still not been resolved, he said.

The Taiwan Renewal Party advocated a more fair distribution of resources and tax income between central and local government.

On the China issue, Su said a “Taiwan consensus” had already been established, with the “Republic of China on Taiwan” already a sovereign and independent nation. Su said there should be harmony between “Taiwan” and the “Republic of China,” with both being acceptable.

More than 80 percent of the population accepted the “Taiwan consensus,” which would help stop the continuous squabbling between the ‘green’ and the ‘blue’ camp, according to Su.

He was chosen to serve as the Taiwan Renewal Party’s first convener, with an executive committee of 11 to 15 members. The party was likely to nominate at least 10 candidates for the January 11, 2020 legislative elections, though Su said he would not run for office himself, the Central News Agency reported.

