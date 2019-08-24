  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to deport Vietnamese woman a third time for illegal stay

Wages in Hsinchu County 4 to 5 times higher than in Vietnam

  238
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/24 16:03
NIA inspectors found illegal workers and their employers in Hsinchu County.

NIA inspectors found illegal workers and their employers in Hsinchu County. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Vietnamese woman paid a total of US$15,000 (NT$471,500) to enter Taiwan and find illegal work twice after already having been deported once, the NIA said Saturday (August 24).

Her latest arrest would result in her transfer to a detention center in Nantou County to await deportation, the Central News Agency reported.

The woman, surnamed Mai, 33, reportedly arrived in Taiwan in July to work in Hsinchu County, where she was one of 23 illegal workers and four employers picked up by the NIA on Friday (August 23).

The inspection covered industrial areas in Zhubei and Hukou, small restaurants and rented apartments, according to CNA.

The investigation found that Mai had actually first entered Taiwan legally in May 2015 as a nurse, but after five months she left her legal job and became unaccounted for, until her arrest in January 2018, after which she was deported and barred from visiting Taiwan again.

However, she later paid US$7,500 to a people smuggling gang for passage on board a ship from the coast of China to Taiwan. Her stay in Hsinchu County ended with arrest and deportation, but as wages in Taiwan were four to five times higher than in Vietnam, Mai came again in July, with the same result, the NIA said.
National Immigration Agency
NIA
Vietnam
Vietnamese workers
illegal workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and Vietnam deepen medical ties
Taiwan and Vietnam deepen medical ties
2019/08/20 14:54
Bank of Taiwan opens office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Bank of Taiwan opens office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
2019/08/15 20:20
Taiwan police free Vietnamese man from debt collectors
Taiwan police free Vietnamese man from debt collectors
2019/08/09 19:22
Taiwan presents brands at fair in Vietnamese capital Hanoi
Taiwan presents brands at fair in Vietnamese capital Hanoi
2019/08/03 17:42
Taiwan immigration authorities investigate online matchmaking agency
Taiwan immigration authorities investigate online matchmaking agency
2019/08/01 17:12