TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Vietnamese woman paid a total of US$15,000 (NT$471,500) to enter Taiwan and find illegal work twice after already having been deported once, the NIA said Saturday (August 24).

Her latest arrest would result in her transfer to a detention center in Nantou County to await deportation, the Central News Agency reported.

The woman, surnamed Mai, 33, reportedly arrived in Taiwan in July to work in Hsinchu County, where she was one of 23 illegal workers and four employers picked up by the NIA on Friday (August 23).

The inspection covered industrial areas in Zhubei and Hukou, small restaurants and rented apartments, according to CNA.

The investigation found that Mai had actually first entered Taiwan legally in May 2015 as a nurse, but after five months she left her legal job and became unaccounted for, until her arrest in January 2018, after which she was deported and barred from visiting Taiwan again.

However, she later paid US$7,500 to a people smuggling gang for passage on board a ship from the coast of China to Taiwan. Her stay in Hsinchu County ended with arrest and deportation, but as wages in Taiwan were four to five times higher than in Vietnam, Mai came again in July, with the same result, the NIA said.