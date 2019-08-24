  1. Home
  2. Society

Drunk driver slams van into group of volunteers in Taiwan, 3 feared dead

Two volunteers cleaning up sidewalks and one passerby showed no signs of life

  164
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/24 14:09
A drunk van driver plowed into a group of volunteers in Taoyuan Saturday morning (photo courtesy of Taoyuan Fire Department).

A drunk van driver plowed into a group of volunteers in Taoyuan Saturday morning (photo courtesy of Taoyuan Fire Department). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A drunken van driver plowed into a crowd of volunteers cleaning up the sidewalks in Taoyuan City Saturday (August 24) morning, leaving three people with no signs of life.

The driver was probably going too fast and lost control over his vehicle in a bend, crashing into four parked cars and into a group of mostly elderly volunteers who were clearing up the neighborhood of a park in the Luzhu District, the Liberty Times reported.

Local emergency services received a call at 6:42 a.m. and immediately sent a team. Two volunteers and a passerby showed no signs of life, while two other volunteers received light injuries and a 16-year-old girl who had been a passenger in the van was severely injured.

A breathalyzer test showed an alcohol level of 0.64 for the van driver, a 26-year-old man surnamed Chu (朱), according to police.

Doctors still tried to save the three main victims, but they showed no sign of life, media reports said.
drunk driving
drunk driver
car accident
car crash
Taoyuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Rare British sports car crashes on Taiwan mountain road
Rare British sports car crashes on Taiwan mountain road
2019/08/17 15:41
Transportation minister threatens to end Taiwan airport design contract
Transportation minister threatens to end Taiwan airport design contract
2019/08/15 16:33
Taiwan police free Vietnamese man from debt collectors
Taiwan police free Vietnamese man from debt collectors
2019/08/09 19:22
Taiwan mayor embarks on six-day trip to Japan
Taiwan mayor embarks on six-day trip to Japan
2019/08/06 13:56
Same-sex couples welcome at mass weddings in northern Taiwan
Same-sex couples welcome at mass weddings in northern Taiwan
2019/08/01 10:58