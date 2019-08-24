TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A drunken van driver plowed into a crowd of volunteers cleaning up the sidewalks in Taoyuan City Saturday (August 24) morning, leaving three people with no signs of life.

The driver was probably going too fast and lost control over his vehicle in a bend, crashing into four parked cars and into a group of mostly elderly volunteers who were clearing up the neighborhood of a park in the Luzhu District, the Liberty Times reported.

Local emergency services received a call at 6:42 a.m. and immediately sent a team. Two volunteers and a passerby showed no signs of life, while two other volunteers received light injuries and a 16-year-old girl who had been a passenger in the van was severely injured.

A breathalyzer test showed an alcohol level of 0.64 for the van driver, a 26-year-old man surnamed Chu (朱), according to police.

Doctors still tried to save the three main victims, but they showed no sign of life, media reports said.