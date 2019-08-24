TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Media Watch, a South Korean online outlet, held an assembly on Friday (Aug. 23) to call for re-establishing diplomatic relations with Taiwan, attracting 100 South Koreans at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul, the Central News Agency (CNA) reports.

“Tomorrow is the day South Korea severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which was a terrible mistake. South Korean citizens should support normalizing our diplomatic relations with Taiwan,” Media Watch political commentator Byun Hee-jae (邊熙宰) told CNA.

“Hong Kong is now demanding freedom, and I remember that President Syngman Rhee (李承晚) proposed to build a belt of free nations consisting of Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea,” Byun said. “It is high time we establish that belt again, maybe even including Japan as well.”

Bak Sang-hu (朴商厚), a former correspondent for Beijing-based Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), told CNA in fluent Mandarin that “South Korea inhumanely severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1992. It is time to re-establish them.”

Byun said he had written statements to this effect to send to both South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Taipei Mission in Korea. However, Taipei Mission spokesperson Lin Tsing-kuei (林靖貴) told reporters that although it had received the statement, the mission could not get involved in local political activities.