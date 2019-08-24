TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Bailu approaches, heavy rain is forecast in southeastern Taiwan starting Saturday afternoon (Aug. 24), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Typhoon Bailu is expected to make landfall between Taitung County and Pingtung County’s Hengchun Peninsula in the afternoon, said the CWB Saturday morning. At this point, it is 220 kilometers off the southeast coast of Taitung County and moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour, added the CWB.

The typhoon will soon impact Taiwan’s main island and outlying islands, bringing rain and strong winds. Extremely heavy rain is likely to hit Hualien and Taitung. In addition, heavy rain is forecast for Pingtung, Kaohsiung City, and mountainous areas in Yilan and Central Taiwan.

Offices and schools were canceled in Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hualien County, Taitung County, and Penghu County on Saturday.

The bureau also issued a warning for possible landslides, rockfalls, and overflowing rivers in the mountainous parts of the island. Residents in low-lying coastal areas should be prepared for flooding.