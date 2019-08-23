TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Hong Kong's police force employs increasingly brutal tactics to quash the protests that have gripped the city since June, including the use of tear gas indoors, gas masks have become a rare commodity, and some pro-democracy protesters are turning to Taiwan to meet the demand.

Police in Hong Kong have fired in excess of 1,800 tear gas canisters at protesters since the beginning of the city-wide demonstrations, which began in opposition to a bill that would permit extradition to China. With gas masks running out of stock in July and deliveries from China being halted to stymie protesters' efforts, sales of gas masks are surging in Taiwan.

According to one Taipei wholesaler, gas mask sales exceeded 3,000 in one month -- an amount three times greater than the total amount ordered the previous year. Another supplier in the city, Ceachain (世筌企業股份有限公司), has also seen a dramatic spike in mask sales, having already sold out of one brand, though other, equally effective masks are available as long as orders are made a day before pickup, the South China Morning Post reported.

Hong Kongers in Taiwan are reportedly making purchases in person on behalf of friends involved in the pro-democracy movement, typically buying multiple sets of masks and accompanying air filters and filter pads, according to a staff member at Fusheng Chemicals and Instruments. "The police have not guaranteed they won't use [tear gas] on the August 31 protest, so it might be safer for us to buy them here to prepare in advance," the SMCP wrote.

The congregation of Taipei's Chè-lâm Presbyterian Church (台灣基督長老教會濟南教會) sympathizes with Hong Kong's plight and is collecting defensive equipment, such as googles, gas masks and air filters, which it then delivers by mail or through Hong Kongers returning home. The church's pastor, Huang Chen-sheng (黄春生) said the group has become quite effective at assembling the equipment and instructing people in its use, Radio Free Asia reported him as saying.

Huang expressed his concern that many young protesters have been putting off replacing used filters, which have lost their ability to neutralize toxins, due to their relatively high cost. "We say you must throw it away, the canister must be thrown away, and it needs to replaced. Later, we will collect a lot of canisters and send them."