Taipei (CNA) Taiwan's Constitutional Court has ruled that some of the changes made to pension reform laws involving public employees in 2018 are in violation of the Constitution.



The Constitutional Court made the announcement after issuing constitutional interpretations on three pension reform petitions filed by opposition Kuomintang lawmakers.



The controversial pension reforms targeting civil servants, public school teachers and military personnel, pushed by the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration as one of its major achievements, took effect on July 1, 2018.



The policy cut pension benefits to public-sector workers to extend the life of those pension programs.