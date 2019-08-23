Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
2019 Smart City Summit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Inside Europe: Turkey extends deadline for Syrian refugees
By
Deutsche Welle
2019/08/23 18:02
Updated : 2019-08-23 20:12 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Hong Kong police caught on camera torturing arrested man in hospital
Taiwan leader lauds Cathay CEO for listing self instead of giving names to CCP
Typhoon Bailu headed for Taiwan
Chinese artist arrested over T-shirt design referencing Tiananmen Square
Potential typhoon developing southeast of Taiwan
Canadian cops laugh at pro-CCP protesters accidentally chanting 'Free China!'
Taiwan to approve new identity card
Tropical storm with Taiwan track could form tomorrow
Tropical Storm Bailu: Taiwan cancels work, classes for Pingtung and 5 Kaohsiung districts
China censors strike in Thailand: Taiwan booth at ASEAN Smart City expo forced to remove sign