Taiwan to recall 1.2 million Apple Sidra bottles over contamination

Soft drink recalled for second time since November 2018

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/23 17:42
Apple Sidra to be recalled (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Oceanic Beverage Co., Inc. (大西洋飲料) on Friday (Aug. 23) issued a product recall in Taiwan after contaminants were found in the company’s popular Apple Sidra soft drink.

Customers can ask for a refund for 2-liter bottles of Apple Sidra purchased between July 1 and Aug. 18. Approximately 1.2 million bottles will be recalled, reported the Central News Agency.

In a press conference, the Oceanic Beverage Co. said it has received complaints from customers and retailer PX Mart since last week about the discovery of suspicious particles in Apple Sidra. The cause of the drink’s contamination, which is still being investigated, could be related to sterilization failure.

Around 80,000 bottles produced between July 4 and 18 are believed to have been spoiled, according to the company.

The Oceanic Beverage Co. has a poor record of ensuring the safety of the popular soft drink. It was fined twice by the New Taipei City health authorities last year for Apple Sidra contamination, NT$1 million (US$31,600) in November and NT$1.2 million in December, for violations of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).
Apple Sidra
recall
contamination
particle

