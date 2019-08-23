US Navy ship passes through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the latest move emphasizing freedom of navigation, the United States Navy sent an amphibious transport dock through the Taiwan Strait Friday (August 23).

The ship sailed from south to north just east of the median line and left the Taiwan area around noon, the Liberty Times reported.

While it was believed to belong to the San Antonio-class, its name and full identity were not released.

Neither the Pentagon nor Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense had made any comment by Friday afternoon, according to the Liberty Times.

China’s aggressive posture over disputed islands and reefs in the South China Sea and its claims over Taiwan have resulted in close attention from Washington, which has repeatedly sent Navy ships to pass through the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. and Taiwan have both emphasized the need for regional stability, international dialogue and the right to freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific area.