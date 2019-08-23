Taipei (CNA) Three groups of youth ambassadors will soon embark on 10-day trips to six countries in the Indo-Pacific region to show foreign friends the culture and beauty of Taiwan as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA's) International Youth Ambassador Exchange Program.



A total of 75 youth ambassadors composed of university and post-graduate students chosen from more than 1,000 candidates recently completed a one-week intensive training program and were given a send-off ceremony at MOFA Friday.



They will be divided into three teams, the Solomon Islands-Kiribati team, the India-Thailand team and the Philippines-Malaysia team, departing from Aug. 25-27.



"When we are introducing Taiwan, we will learn from our exchanges with other people," Ernie Lee, a member of the youth ambassadors said. "We will tell the story of Taiwan with youthfulness in our hearts and love in our eyes."



The theme of this year's program is "Youth Diplomacy brings Taiwan to you," with the purpose of introducing Taiwan's development in technology, healthcare, agriculture, environmental protection and tourism resources to friends in the Indo-Pacific region, said MOFA Secretary-General James Lee (李光章).



"We encourage you to remain open-minded and to uphold the spirit of inclusiveness and equality so that you can fully appreciate the customs and practices of these countries," Lee told the youth ambassador delegations during the ceremony.



"At the same time, show them the passion and vitality of the young people of Taiwan," he said.



According to MOFA, the exchange is focused on seminars and forums, volunteer work, visits and cultural diplomacy, through the delegations' cultural performances involving modern dance, folk dance, martial arts and short plays.



The International Youth Ambassadors Exchange Program started in 2009 and has become one of the major platforms for Taiwanese youth to participate in international affairs, according to MOFA.



Outstanding students from universities and colleges are selected every year to visit friendly nations as youth ambassadors. Over the years, the program has recruited over 1,600 participants, MOFA said.



Last October, MOFA founded the "International Youth Ambassadors Alumni Association" to establish closer relationships with youths and offer them more opportunities to engage in international exchanges, foreign volunteers and receiving friends from abroad.