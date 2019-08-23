TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Canadian Consulate General in Hong Kong has suspended all work travel to China for all of its local staff members after a member of the British Consulate's staff, Simon Cheng Man-kit (鄭文傑), was confirmed to be administratively detained by China on Wednesday (Aug. 21), Global News reports.

An official told the news agency that the suspension took effect on Wednesday, though the official did not explicitly confirm that the decision was related to the detention of Simon Cheng. The suspension does not cover Canadian diplomatic staff.

The Canadian government has urged its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution when traveling to Hong Kong due to the escalating anti-extradition bill protests in the city. It has also warned travelers to China that they are “under risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

Two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were detained by China on charges of “endangering national security” in December 2018. The detentions were seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Chinese tech giant Huawei’s CFO, Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), at Vancouver Airport.