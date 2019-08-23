  1. Home
  2. Society

President reviews progress of Taiwan's Kinmen Bridge project

Bridge connecting Greater Kinmen Island to Lieyu Township to be completed by late 2021

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/23 16:20
President Tsai reviews progress of Kinmen Bridge, Aug. 23

President Tsai reviews progress of Kinmen Bridge, Aug. 23 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Friday (Aug. 23), President Tsai was in Kinmen to attend a memorial service commemorating the 823 bombardment campaign and to review progress on the construction of Kinmen Bridge, which will connect Greater Kinmen Island and Lieyu (烈嶼) Island once it is completed.

After hearing a progress report from the director general of the Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau, Jaw Shing-hau (趙興華), Tsai emphasized that the government is committed to projects that will help improve the livelihood of residents in any region of the country, including outlying islands like Kinmen County.

Jaw informed the president that the construction of Kinmen Bridge has been half completed and that it is scheduled to be in service by late 2021, reports CNA. The bridge is expected to boost ecnonomic and tourist activity between Kinmen County's main island and Lieyu Township.

The president said she was pleased with the progress she observed and encouraged the workers and officials present to work towards completing the project on its current schedule.
Kinmen County
construction notice
Lieyu Township
Tsai Ing-wen
outlying islands

RELATED ARTICLES

Nominees' tidbits: 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election [Countdown 141 days]
Nominees' tidbits: 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election [Countdown 141 days]
2019/08/23 00:15
Taiwan president promises better working conditions for doctors
Taiwan president promises better working conditions for doctors
2019/08/22 16:21
Poll suggests Foxconn founder Gou would beat Tsai in Taiwan presidential election
Poll suggests Foxconn founder Gou would beat Tsai in Taiwan presidential election
2019/08/22 10:06
President Tsai vows to safeguard national sovereignty
President Tsai vows to safeguard national sovereignty
2019/08/21 16:39
The divide and rule strategy that will define Taiwan’s presidential election
The divide and rule strategy that will define Taiwan’s presidential election
2019/08/18 10:14