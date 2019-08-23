TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Friday (Aug. 23), President Tsai was in Kinmen to attend a memorial service commemorating the 823 bombardment campaign and to review progress on the construction of Kinmen Bridge, which will connect Greater Kinmen Island and Lieyu (烈嶼) Island once it is completed.

After hearing a progress report from the director general of the Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau, Jaw Shing-hau (趙興華), Tsai emphasized that the government is committed to projects that will help improve the livelihood of residents in any region of the country, including outlying islands like Kinmen County.

Jaw informed the president that the construction of Kinmen Bridge has been half completed and that it is scheduled to be in service by late 2021, reports CNA. The bridge is expected to boost ecnonomic and tourist activity between Kinmen County's main island and Lieyu Township.

The president said she was pleased with the progress she observed and encouraged the workers and officials present to work towards completing the project on its current schedule.