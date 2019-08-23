  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan to issue postage stamps featuring east coast

Hualien boasts plethora of natural attractions

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/23 17:00
Postages stamps featuring Hualien scenery (Chunghwa Post photo)

Postages stamps featuring Hualien scenery (Chunghwa Post photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new set of postage stamps featuring the picturesque landscape of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan will go on sale Aug. 28 in a bid to promote tourism, announced Chunghwa Post on Friday (Aug. 23).

The set comprises four stamps, each sporting an iconic east coast scene: a sea of rape flowers in bloom along the coastal mountain range, Qixingtan Beach (七星潭), white-water rafting on Xiuguluan River (秀姑巒溪, and Taroko Gorge National Park's (太魯閣) Swallow Grotto (燕子口).

In addition, Chunghwa Post is holding a sale on 11 eco-themed stamps between Aug. 26 and Dec. 31. Those who purchase any of these products will enjoy a 20 percent discount.

According to the postal service company, the special-priced postage stamps and related merchandise feature a variety of flora and fauna indigenous to Taiwan. These span marine life, flowers, birds, mushrooms, herbs, and more.

The products are available at post offices around the island, the Postal Museum in Taipei, and the online store Postal Stamps Mall.
Hualien
postage stamp
Chunghwa Post

RELATED ARTICLES

American doctor who served eastern Taiwan for 40 years dies at age 93
American doctor who served eastern Taiwan for 40 years dies at age 93
2019/08/19 15:43
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Hualien, Taiwan
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Hualien, Taiwan
2019/08/18 12:24
Hualien Amis traditions reflect cultural diversity in Taiwan during Ghost Month
Hualien Amis traditions reflect cultural diversity in Taiwan during Ghost Month
2019/08/12 13:09
Eastern Taiwan hit by three earthquakes
Eastern Taiwan hit by three earthquakes
2019/08/11 10:02
Taiwan opens its first Amis experimental school
Taiwan opens its first Amis experimental school
2019/08/02 17:15