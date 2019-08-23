TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A pair of leopard cats, a mother and cub, were discovered dead on the roadside in Miaoli County, Friday (Aug. 23) morning.

Sadly, the death of the two cats marks three Taiwan leopard cats killed within a 48 hour period in Miaoli County, and the fourth within a single week. In 2019, 18 leopard cats have been killed on the roads of Miaoli county.

CNA reports that the mother was crossing Taiwan’s mountain road No. 13 in Miaoli on the evening of Thursday (Aug. 22) while carrying her cub in her jaws, when the cats was struck by a car.

The previous night (Aug. 21), an adult male was struck and killed by a car on Miaoli County Highway No. 140. The incident was quickly reported and official from the Miaoli County Agricultural Office were able to take sperm samples from the cat to aide in future breeding programs.

Just three days earlier, on the morning of Aug. 18, the body of a young leopard cat was reported and photographed on the roadside of Provincial Highway 61 along the coast, who was presumably hit on the evening of Aug. 17. After the incident was reported, someone moved the body before government workers could investigate, reports Liberty Times.

UDN reports that Miaoli county has seen a concerning spike in leopard cat deaths this year. Since the government began keeping record, Miaoli has averaged between eight and ten leopard cat deaths per year. Roadside deaths of leopard cats in 2019 are already double the average.

From the period between Nov. 6, 2011 and June 20, 2019, there were 77 reported incidents of leopard cats killed on Taiwan’s roads. Of those deaths, 56 of them occurred in Miaoli County.

In order to protect the region’s leopard cat population, the Miaoli County government drafted the "Miaoli County Leopard Cat Conservation Autonomous Bill" (苗栗縣石虎保育自治條例草案) in 2018. However, the proposal was rejected at the group review stage in June of this year, to the outrage of conservationists.

Proponents of the legislation are hoping to better safeguard the leopard cat population through greater oversight of development projects and through the implementation of preventative measures along the county’s roadways. To assist in protecting the leopard cats, Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture in July approved a trial program that will offer cash incentives for people that assist in protecting cat habitats.