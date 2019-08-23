TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A number of Hong Kong protesters are calling on citizens to form the “Hong Kong Way,” or three human chains exceeding a total of 40 kilometers in length, this evening (Aug. 23), Ming Pao reports.

The protesters plan to gather at 7 p.m. and form three chains along the Island Line, Kwun Tong Line, and Tsuen Wan Line at 8 p.m. before dispersing at 9 p.m. The total length of the three chains is expected to be 44.23 kilometers, requiring 39,000 to 48,000 participants.

The demonstrators stated that the objective of the event is not paralyzing the traffic but demonstrating in a non-violent way. They reminded the participants to let pedestrians and cars pass and refrain from shouting slogans, but they encourage them to sing songs representing Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, such as “Do You Hear the People Sing,” “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord,” “Boundless Sea and Sky” (海闊天空), and “Glorious Years” (光輝歲月).

The idea of the event emerged less than a week ago in protesters’ Telegram groups and on the LIHKG online forum (連登). None have applied for a "no-objection notice" from the police, as there is no leading organizer for the spontaneous event.

Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the “Baltic Way,” which is believed to be the inspiration for the event. Approximately two million people from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania formed a continuous human chain spanning 675 kilometers to demand independence from the Soviet Union in 1989.