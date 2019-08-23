TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle, Alex Fan (范國樞), wrote an opinion piece in the Seattle Times titled “World cannot allow Hong Kong citizens to live in fear of China” on Thursday (Aug. 22).

Fan noted that Hong Kong citizens originally took to the streets to demonstrate against the extradition bill that could erode judicial independence. However, due to police brutality and the government's negligence, the peaceful protests have grown into a pro-democratic movement “reflecting that ‘one country, two systems’ is on its last leg.”

Fan pointed out that China “attempts to shield the truth by creating fake news,” including by accusing the U.S. and Taiwan of being involved in the escalating demonstrations. He also criticized Chinese media for misleadingly calling the protesters “mobs who furiously beat police” in order to deepen misunderstanding and anger among the Chinese public.

Fan said both Taiwan and Hong Kong are facing Chinese suppression. He added that the number of Hong Kong citizens immigrating to Taiwan has doubled in the last year, showing Hongkongers’ dissatisfaction with “one country, two systems” and their yearning for a democratic and free society.

Fan restated that Taiwan has not and will not intervene in the Hong Kong protests. Nevertheless, Taiwanese are “very concerned about the situation and willing to provide humanitarian assistance.”

Fan quoted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as saying that “the ’one country, two systems’ is not an option for the Taiwanese” and that “Taiwan will defend its sovereignty and will not become another Hong Kong.”

At the end of the article, Fan called Beijing to “respond to Hong Kong’s expectations of democracy.” He also called on the world not to “let Hong Kong live in fear and uneasiness.”