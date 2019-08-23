TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed the death of Hamza bin Laden, son of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday (Aug. 21).

“That's my understanding,” Esper answered when asked about Hamza’s death. “I don't have the details on that. And if I did, I'm not sure how much I could share with you,” he added.

U.S. media reported on July 31 that Hamza was killed in a U.S.-led military operation targeting someone else sometime during the first two years of the Trump Administration. However, neither U.S. President Donald Trump nor other senior officials had confirmed the news before.

The State Department said Hamza bin Laden, the 15th child of Osama bin Laden, was “emerging as a leader in the Al-Qaeda franchise” in a wanted reward announcement. He had put out both audio and video messages calling for attacks on the U.S. and other Western countries to avenge his father’s death.

The New York Times has said that Hamza’s death was seen “a blow to Al-Qaeda’s future,” which now lacks a charismatic leader capable of drawing younger recruits. Currently, the exact time and location of Hamza’s death are still unknown.