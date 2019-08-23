TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Friday morning (Aug. 23), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was spotted alongside Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) and former Kuomintang (KMT) legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), fueling speculation of an emerging political alliance ahead of the upcoming national election.

The three were spotted seated together at an event commemorating the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, which began on Aug. 23, 1958. The event was hosted by the Taipei branch of the MND’s Compulsory Military Service office, which organized a banquet and music performance for the occasion at the 823 Artillery Battle Memorial Park, reports CNA.

With the late September registration deadline for Taiwan’s presidential elections fast approaching, the Taiwanese public is curiously watching the three politicians rumored to be negotiating a political alliance.

The Second Taiwan Strait Crisis marks the period in 1958 in which China launched a month-long artillery bombardment campaign targeting Taiwan’s outlying territories of Kinmen and the Matsu Islands. The attacks were meant to test the KMT’s defenses as well as the extent to which the U.S. was willing to defend Taiwanese forces.

The U.S. dispatched Navy vessels to protect supply lines to Taiwan and several Air Force contingents to defend the skies over Kinmen and Matsu. In total, an estimated 440 soldiers under KMT command died defending Taiwan in the conflict.