  1. Home
  2. Politics

Ko Wen-je spotted with Terry Gou, Wang Jin-pyng at Taipei 823 memorial

Public anxiously awaiting announcement of possible alliance, presidential campaign

  321
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/23 10:41
Wang (L), Gou (C) and Ko (R) seated together at 823 memorial event in Taipei, Aug. 23

Wang (L), Gou (C) and Ko (R) seated together at 823 memorial event in Taipei, Aug. 23 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Friday morning (Aug. 23), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was spotted alongside Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) and former Kuomintang (KMT) legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), fueling speculation of an emerging political alliance ahead of the upcoming national election.

The three were spotted seated together at an event commemorating the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, which began on Aug. 23, 1958. The event was hosted by the Taipei branch of the MND’s Compulsory Military Service office, which organized a banquet and music performance for the occasion at the 823 Artillery Battle Memorial Park, reports CNA.

With the late September registration deadline for Taiwan’s presidential elections fast approaching, the Taiwanese public is curiously watching the three politicians rumored to be negotiating a political alliance.

The Second Taiwan Strait Crisis marks the period in 1958 in which China launched a month-long artillery bombardment campaign targeting Taiwan’s outlying territories of Kinmen and the Matsu Islands. The attacks were meant to test the KMT’s defenses as well as the extent to which the U.S. was willing to defend Taiwanese forces.

The U.S. dispatched Navy vessels to protect supply lines to Taiwan and several Air Force contingents to defend the skies over Kinmen and Matsu. In total, an estimated 440 soldiers under KMT command died defending Taiwan in the conflict.
US-Taiwan relations
Ko Wen-je
Terry Gou
Wang Jin-pyng

RELATED ARTICLES

Nominees' tidbits: 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election [Countdown 141 days]
Nominees' tidbits: 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election [Countdown 141 days]
2019/08/23 00:15
Poll suggests Foxconn founder Gou would beat Tsai in Taiwan presidential election
Poll suggests Foxconn founder Gou would beat Tsai in Taiwan presidential election
2019/08/22 10:06
AIT touts US-Taiwan security cooperation with visit to naval base
AIT touts US-Taiwan security cooperation with visit to naval base
2019/08/20 16:25
The divide and rule strategy that will define Taiwan’s presidential election
The divide and rule strategy that will define Taiwan’s presidential election
2019/08/18 10:14
Taipei City mayor compares himself and potential election allies to animals
Taipei City mayor compares himself and potential election allies to animals
2019/08/16 16:41