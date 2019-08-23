Taipei (CNA) A United States naval research vessel arrived in Taiwan for the first time on Thursday to conduct a joint science project with one of the nation's top universities, according to the Maritime Port Bureau (MPB).



The R/V Sally Ride, currently docked at the East 4 Pier of northern Taiwan's Keelung Port, will stay until Sept. 2 to carry out exchanges with Taipei-based National Taiwan University (NTU) and to replenish supplies, according to a MPB press release.



After leaving Taiwan, it will head to seas near Palau for a joint oceanic and atmospheric research project with NTU researchers.



Following its Palau trip, it will visit Keelung again from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 to continue working on the joint project, the Bureau added.



Owned by the U.S. Office of Naval Research and operated by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography under the University of California, San Diego, Sally Ride is an Ocean Class Auxiliary General Oceanographic Research vessel designed to perform multidisciplinary oceanographic research worldwide, according to information available on the institution's website.