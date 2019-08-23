TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Typhoon Bailu (白鹿) continues to gain momentum over the West Pacific and is on course to strike Taiwan early Saturday morning, with the eye of the storm expected to pass over the island Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

Warnings for offshore activity in waters southeast of Taiwan and to the northwest of the Philippines were issued Friday (Aug. 23) morning. Bailu is on a northwesterly trajectory, traveling just over 24 kilometers per hour, and has already delivered strong winds and rain to parts of the Philippines.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported Friday at 8:00 a.m. that Typhoon Bailu was 910 km southeast of Taipei at 126.2 degrees east longitude and 18.1 degrees north latitude. The current trajectory mapped by the CWB gives the storm a 70 percent likelihood of striking the coast of Taitung County early Saturday morning.

While the direction and intensity of the storm may shift, most of Taiwan can expect heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend. According to reports, the Typhoon appears to have slowed somewhat over the past 12 hours, and there is a possibility it may veer to the east and pass through the Bashi Channel rather than directly striking southern Taiwan.

The CWB is expected to issue a typhoon alert in the afternoon. The Coast Guard has already warned against offshore activities in the areas of Green Island, Orchid Island, and the Hengchun Peninsula, reports the Central News Agency.



(Central Weather Bureau)



(Central Weather Bureau)