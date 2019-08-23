Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

How is Hong Kong different to mainland China?

In almost every sense. Hong Kong uses traditional Chinese characters, while mainland China uses simplified ones. That is why dw.com offers both versions. Hong Kong has two official languages: English and Chinese — or Cantonese to be more exact, which is a dialect that is only spoken and understood in southern China.

Above all, Hong Kong and mainland China have different political and economic systems.

Read more: 'Hong Kong mob' — How mainland Chinese see the democracy movement

The former British colony has its own currency, the Hong Kong dollar.

People in Hong Kong get to vote — even though most candidates are currently nominated by Beijing. They enjoy freedoms of the press, of opinion and of assembly. Moreover, Hong Kong has a capitalist economy. And unlike mainland China, private property and real estate ownership are protected.

What is the 'one country, two systems' principle?

For over 150 years, Hong Kong was under British control. And in 1898, the territory was leased to Britain for 99 years. The agreement ended on June 30, 1997 after which it was returned to China.

The Chinese reformist leader Deng Xiaoping coined the notion of "one country, two systems" in the 1980s to facilitate the legal return of Hong Kong.

What is the Hong Kong Basic Law?

After Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997, the Hong Kong Basic Law came into effect. Together with the Chinese constitution, it established the territory's legal framework.

The Hong Kong Basic Law grantees press freedom and the freedom of opinion, as well as religious freedom and the right to assembly. It also provides for free elections.

What is the 50-year agreement