Taipei (CNA) Two of Taiwan's top badminton players, Chou Tien-chen (周天成) and Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), on Wednesday advanced to the third round of the BWF World Championships in Switzerland, after easily crushing their rivals in the men's and women's singles, respectively.



Chou, the world No. 2 badminton ace, won against Croatian Zvonimir Durkinjak 21-14, 21-10 in a match that lasted only 32 minutes on the third day of the championships.



The 29-year-old Chou will next face Singaporean Loh Kean Yew (駱建佑).



Meanwhile, Tai, who also ranks No. 2 in the world, beat Indonesian Fitriani Fitriani 21-15, 21-14 in a 33-minute match, later in the day.



Tai, Taiwan's top female badminton player, will come up against Kim Ga-eun of South Korea in the next round.



The BWF World Championships, the world's most prestigious badminton tournament, offers the highest number of ranking points, along with the Summer Olympic Games, to participating players.



The tournament will run until Aug. 25, with the winners gaining gold medals and the title of "World Champions," but they will not receive any prize money.