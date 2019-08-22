TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Star Light Harbor Seafood and Beer Festival (星晨碼頭海鮮啤酒節) is offering 2,000 seafood combos plus a concert at Keelung's Badouzi Tourist Fishing Harbor (八斗子觀光漁港), on the afternoon of Aug. 31, CNA is reporting.

Fried Dungeness crabs, boiled squid, and tempura, along with a Heineken beer (330ml), will sell for just NT$200 (about US$6.50), according to the Keelung Fishermen's Association (基隆區漁會). Sales of the food sets will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Besides the food fest, there will be a concert, food trucks, and stalls selling cultural and creative products, according to CNA. Keelung Fishermen's Association Chair Yu Jih-hsing (游日興) said all the seafood is freshly caught, the news outlet reported.

(CNA photo)

(Keelung Fishermen's Association photo)