TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Thursday (August 22) he would study a suggestion from the Taipei City Government to give a visa waiver to visitors from the Middle East in order to make up for a drop in Chinese tourists.

China has banned individual travelers from visiting Taiwan since August 1 in a move widely seen as politically motivated. The communist authorities wanted to prevent Chinese citizens from witnessing the run-up to the January 2020 presidential and legislative elections and to punish Taiwan for its support of the Hong Kong protests, commentators said.

At Thursday’s regular Cabinet meeting, Taipei City Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi (鄧家基) suggested the government introduce a visa waiver for citizens of Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the Liberty Times reported. Similar measures have already proven a success in attracting tourists from Southeast Asian nations.

Su responded by saying the government would make a “thorough evaluation” of Teng’s idea, taking into account national security concerns and the general development of tourism.

He instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transportation and the country’s national security organs to discuss the issue as soon as possible and find a solution beneficial to the national interest, according to the Liberty Times.

The premier also pointed out that the fall in the number of visitors from China over the past few years had been successfully compensated by the ever-rising numbers of travelers from other parts of the world.