Taiwan blessed by an abundance of lobsters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is said to have the most lobster species in the world, given the ideal habitat provided by the Kuroshio current off its shores.

According to a report by the Institute of Oceanography, National Taiwan University, there are about 45 species of lobsters worldwide. It's reported that 14 to 16 species of lobsters make their home in Taiwan’s waters.

According to the Institute of Oceanography report, most lobster species live off the coast of Taitung, Hualien, Yilan, Keelung, Hengchun, and Penghu. There are six species of lobsters that are most commonly seen here, including: Panulirus japonicas (日本龍蝦), Panulirus longipes (長足龍蝦), Panulirus ornatus (錦繡龍蝦), Panulirus peniciliatus (密毛龍蝦), Panulirus homarus (波紋龍蝦), Panulirus versicolor (雜色龍蝦).

The spiny Panulirus japonicas is most commonly seen in waters off Taiwan’s north coast, and is rarely seen in southern Taiwan. It is said to be the second most numerous species in Taiwan.

It is mostly caught by divers at night. The lobster is popular among gourmands for its thin shell and delicious flesh.

Panulirus japonicas. (Togabi photo)

Panulirus longipes, the long-legged spiny lobster, is third in terms of catch behind Panulirus japonicas and Panulirus homarus. It lives on shallow, rocky and coral reefs.

The species can be found in waters all around Taiwan and is mostly caught by diving. They can also be raised on fish farms.

Panulirus longipes (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Panulirus ornatus, also called ornate rock lobster, is the largest of Taiwan’s lobster species. It’s mainly caught by divers at night, but the catch is usually small.

The lobster is popular at seafood restaurants and are sometimes put in tanks to attract customers. The species can be found in all waters around Taiwan.

Panulirus peniciliatus, commonly called the Pronghorn spiny lobster, is frequently found around Taiwan. The catch is small, caught by divers and sold live.

Panulirus homarus lives in shallow waters, and feeds on the brown mussel, Wikipedia says.“It typically grows to a length of 20–25 cm."

Panulirus versicolor, also known as the painted rock lobster, can be found around Taiwan. It’s a spiny lobster that lives on tropical reefs. “In the daytime they hide in small caves and crevices in reefs or under coral at depths up to 15 meters," Wikipedia reports.

Panulirus versicolor. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

As lobsters cannot be mass bred artificially in Taiwan, lobster farming is not feasible due to the high cost. Therefore, it’s important for Taiwan to protect its abundant lobster resources, which are a blessing to the country.