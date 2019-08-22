  1. Home
Taiwan wins 5 golds at Asian Intelligent Robot Contest

Hello Maker, the Taiwanese company, won 5 gold medals, 2 silver and one bronze medal at the Macau event

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/22 18:03
Taiwan wins at Asian Intelligent Robot Contest (Hello Maker photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan company Hello Maker won 5 gold medals at the Asian Intelligent Robot Contest.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of Asian Intelligent Robot Contest 2019 (2019亞洲智慧型機器人大賽－粵港澳大灣區國際邀請賽) took place in Macau from Aug. 11-13. Hello Maker featured six teams of junior high school students, reported CNA.

They won 5 golds, 2 silver, and one bronze medal. Chou Chia-Hong (周佳弘), leader of Hello Maker, said team members learned to program with Hello Maker, according to CNA.

Chou is originally from Pingtung and operates Hello Maker in Taipei, with his wife. Chou said the Pingtung government had provided financial help to start up the company.
Robot
Asian

