New Taipei City launches prize pomelo website

A one-day fruit-picking activity is also being arranged for the citrus fruit that looks like a grapefruit

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/22 17:53
Prize pomelos from New Taipei (BDFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Agriculture Department of New Taipei City Government (ADNTCG) and Bali District Farmers’ Association have launched an online platform to buy prize pomelos.

An ADNTCG press release said a huge pomelo exhibition at Mega City department store began Thursday (Aug. 22) and will continue until Sept. 6. The website will enable people to buy prize pomelos from Bali District easily.

ADNTCG added that a one-day fruit-picking activity is being arranged for Saturday (Aug. 24) and Aug. 28 and 31. Another fruit exhibition will be hosted at the New Taipei City Sustainable Development Education Center plaza on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Visit the Facebook page for further information.
pomelo
New Taipei City

