Taiwan Independence activists not charged for Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall paint attack

Paint did not do lasting damage to statue: prosecutors

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/22 16:57
Taiwan Independence activists threw paint at the Chiang Kai-shek statue inside CKS Memorial Hall in July 2018 (photo courtesy of From Ethnos To Nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two young Taiwan Independence supporters who threw eggs filled with red paint at the statue of late President Chiang Kai-shek inside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall will not be charged, reports said Thursday (August 22).

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office ruled that the paint they had used did not amount to damaging historic monuments, the Liberty Times reported.

The two activists, surnamed Lee and Chen, attacked the statue on July 20 last year, the same day their group was scheduled to appear in court in Taoyuan City for an earlier similar incident in Cihu, where Chiang’s body is kept.

The duo first threw paintballs at the statue before spreading paint on the staircase of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. Police immediately arrested them and opened an investigation into a case of damage to historical monuments, though the two said their actions were aimed to “remove authoritarianism” and “create a Republic of Taiwan,” according to the Liberty Times.

As all the paint had been removed from the site and the youths apparently did not know the area was a protected monument, prosecutors decided not to press charges against them.
Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall
Chiang Kai-shek
Taiwan independence

