TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) and Taiwan Bar, the short film production company, have launched “Meet Charming Taiwan,” episode one in a series to promote Taiwan’s tourism.

GACC recently launched a "Spend a Night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building” event to international tourists. This offered the prize of being able to spend a night in the Presidential Office Building.

GACC and Taiwan Bar launched “Meet Charming Taiwan” to introduce the country’s culture and famous scenic spots in a 5-minute long animation, in English. The main character, Beeru (黑啤), is a Taiwan black bear.

GACC said the clip had generated significant interest and good comments, such as: “This (Taiwan) is absolutely one of the best countries in the world,” from an unnamed Chicago backpacker.

Lee Ho-ching (李厚慶), deputy director of GACC, said the promotion helped explain the history, religion, and culture of Taiwan. He added that GACC will release the second episode of “Meet Charming Taiwan” in October.

Visit GACC official website and Facebook page for more information.



"Meet Charming Taiwan" (YouTube video)